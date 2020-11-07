(Audio) Cross County stampedes past Elm Creek

STROMSBURG – A lethal Cross County running game was nearly impossible for Elm Creek to slow down as the Cougars ran past the Buffaloes, 62-6.

Touting two nearly 2,000 yard rushers, Cross County would score on their first four drives of the game and five of their first six drives of the first half. Meanwhile, Elm Creek couldn’t muster a first down until the second half. The Cougars would tack on four more touchdowns in the last two quarters. The Buffaloes would find the endzone in the third quarter, but the deficit would be too much to overcome.

As a team, Cross County rushed for 469 yards and nine touchdowns. Carter Seim led all rushers with 269 yards on 25 carries and five touchdowns. Isaac Noyd ran for 161 yards and one touchdown. Fullback, Christian Rystrom scored two touchdowns on 63 yards rushing. The Cougars attempted only one pass and it fell incomplete. Cross County committed nine penalties for 95 yards.

Elm Creek struggled to move the ball, only mustering 82 yards of total offense. Xavier Perez rushed for 38 yards on 15 carries. Beau Knapp completed five of 11 passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. Troy Brumels hauled in the 16 yard touchdown catch. Penalties also nagged the Buffaloes, committing eight for 85 yards.

Cross County (11-0) advances to their second straight semi-final game and will host Burwell next Friday. Elm Creek ends the season with a 9-2 record.