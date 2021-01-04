(AUDIO) – Dusters Battle in Sidney, Fall in Final Moments

SIDNEY – Holdrege fell into an early deficit, battling back with multiple lead changes, but eventually falling on the road in Sidney 53-47 on Saturday. Click here to listen to the broadcast.

Action started quickly at Sidney High School, as the Red Raiders exploded to a 10-2 advantage in the opening moments of the contest. Sawyer Dickman pushed offensively as he scored 6 points in the first, while leading a defensive charge that saw Holdrege struggle to maintain possession for the first few minutes. After a brief pause, the Dusters gathered themselves and began to climb back. Led by Dashton Edgren, scoring 7 points in the quarter, Holdrege trailed only by 1 at the end of the first eight minutes of play, stuffing Sidney’s offensive momentum. At the end of one, Sidney led 12-11.

The fun began in the second quarter as three pointers began flying from both sides, as Zach Burke for Sidney hit a three early, followed by Micah Schneider and role player Jaden Dillehay confidently hitting a triple as well. Holdrege answered with their own barrage of downtown shots, as Edgren hit back-to-back threes and Hudson Reed adding one of his own. Sidney took advantage of extra possessions with offensive rebounds, and lead 25-22 heading into halftime.

The Dusters and Raiders would lead a frantic third quarter, with multiple lead changes and scoring a premium in the middle of the quarter. Jacob Dowse continued to find extra opportunities on the offensive end, earning 6 points in the third quarter as Dickman added another 6 as well, hitting a three pointer in the quarter. Holdrege wouldn’t back down, as Kaden Broeker hit three pointers, Jackson Hinrichs had four points, and Hudson Reed had 6 points in back-to-back corner threes. The confident shooting would transpire to a end of period lead however, as the Dusters once again trailed 40-38 leading into the fourth quarter.

Holdrege was confident coming into the final quarter, as Sidney appeared to be running near empty, but the Dusters could only muster 9 points in the final quarter as the Raiders clamped down and edged Holdrege 13-9 in the final minutes. The Dusters couldn’t get a clean look at the basket in the final seconds, leading to a 53-47 loss on the road.

Sidney improves to 6-4 on the season, and saw contributions from Dickman with 16 points, 9 points coming from Micah Schneider, 8 points tallied by Dowse and Dylan Gunkel each, 5 points a piece contributed by Burke and Dillehay, and 2 points added by Wyatt Heckenlively. Sidney will travel to Gering on Friday looking to continue their momentum forward.

Holdrege falls to 1-6 on the season. The Dusters had contributions from Edgren with 16 points, Reed tallied 14 points, 9 coming from Jackson Hinrichs, and 8 points scored by Broeker. Holdrege awaits another road trip to Broken Bow on Friday, followed by a jaunt to Gibbon on Saturday.