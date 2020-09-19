AUDIO – Dusters Roll Past Sidney

The Holdrege Dusters were able to find big plays early at home and gashed the Sidney Red Raiders to the tune of 209 rushing yards to win 34-10 and improve to 2-2. To hear the podcast, click here.

Holdrege came into the contest sporting the same 1-2 record as the Red Raiders, but that was about the only similar trait between the two teams on Friday night as Holdrege set the tone immediately defensively with a three-and-out. The Dusters then went on a fast drive, scoring on a short four yard touchdown run by Jayden Janssen after a 39 yard rumble by senior Sam Holt.

The Dusters kept Sidney from finding positive offensive possessions on consecutive possessions, while also finding the endzone themselves a few more times with Sam Holt adding two touchdown runs in the first half to make the score 27-0 at halftime.

Holdrege never looked back, owning their huge first half lead while adding a third quarter score to extend their lead to 34-0 in the third quarter.

The game was out of reach but a positive offensive drive led to a 38 yard field goal from senior Connor Hartzler for Sidney, and a late touchdown from senior Brady Robb cut the final score to 34-10.

The Red Raiders fall to 1-3 on the season, finishing the contest with over 130 yards rushing and 50 yards passing. Robb added 43 yards on the ground, and junior fullback Nathan Kennedy rumbled for 86 yards. Zach Burke contributed 24 yards receiving.

Holdrege finished with only 105 passing yards from sophomore quarterback Jackson Hinrichs, but he also added 68 yards on the ground and had an interception on defense. Sam Holt ran for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns, Jayden Janssen ran for 15 yards and a touchdown while also adding two receptions for 54 yards. The Dusters improve to 2-2 on the season and will face off against the Cozad Haymakers next week on the road. That game can be heard on KAMI and KUVR.