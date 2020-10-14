(Audio) Eagles & Bulldogs Reach FKC Final

Click here to listen to Overton vs Amherst game

Kearney-Overton and Pleasanton each advanced in the FKC volleyball tournament on Tuesday night. The Eagles beat Amherst 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 to improve to 22-1. Amherst actually grabbed a 6-1 lead in the first and led 21-18 in that set before Overton rallied to win it. After that Overton’s Rachel Ecklund and Haley Fleischman took over as the senior due combined for 34 kills. Amherst was paced by Tenley Hadwiger who had 13 kills. Overton advances to the FKC final for the fifth straight year.

Click here to listen to Pleasanton vs Elm Creek

In the second semifinal, Pleasanton fought off Elm Creek in the first and then went on to win 25-23, 25-9, 25-15. The Buffaloes actually had control of the serve with the first set tied at 23, before the Bulldogs won the last two points and went on to the sweep. The Bullldogs have lost just one set all year long. Chelsea Fisher led Pleasanton with 13 kills, while Katy Linder had 11. Elm Creek was led by Maci McCarter who had five kills. Pleasanton has now won 46 straight matches against FKC competition dating back to 2017. Thursday’s third place match and championship match can be heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9 and krvn.com.