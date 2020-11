Overton-For just the third time in school history Overton is headed to the NSAA state high school volleyball tournament. The Eagles who are 26-2 this season are the second seed in the Class C2 Bracket. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen talks with head coach Hayley Ryan. Click here to listen.

Overton will take on GACC on Thursday night at 7pm. That match can be heard on KAMI Country, 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM and krvn.com