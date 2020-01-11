(Audio) Elm Creek and Loomis split

ELM CREEK – After a sluggish start to the game Friday night, the Elm Creek (9-1) girls rallied for a 47-35 victory over visiting Loomis (5-4).

Loomis took control early in the first quarter, but a disastrous second period would prove to be detrimental for the Wolves. Elm Creek outscored Loomis 18-2 in the second quarter, taking advantage of nine Loomis turnovers. Elm Creek created a double digit lead going into the locker room and never looked back.

The Buffaloes were led by Whitney Bauer’s 19 points behind five three pointers. Haley Stone did the damage inside, scoring 12 points. Loomis saw Hanna Stewart score 11 points while Alexis Billeter chipped in seven points.

In the boys game, it proved to be an all-timer as the Loomis Wolves (8-0) erased two 18 point deficits in the second half to win on the road, 66-59 to stay undefeated.

Elm Creek (7-3) controlled the game until late in the second half. Loomis outscored the Buffaloes 39-20 in the second half in the massive comeback.

Loomis was balanced on the offensive end as Shay Swanson scored 23 points, Joshua Marcy contributed 19 points including a 10 point third quarter and Nolan Benjamin scored 11. Elm Creek was led by Gage Clabaugh’s 21 points. Trey Miner chipped in 16 and Karsten McCarter scored 10 points.

Both teams are in action Saturday. Elm Creek travels to Wilcox-Hildreth and Loomis hosts Arapahoe.