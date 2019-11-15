(Audio) Former Minutemen Helps Out With UNK Turnaround

Saturday is Senior Day for the UNK Football program. One of the Seniors who will be honored is Kolin Kenton of Lexington. Kenton has been a mainstay in the Loper offensive line during his career in Kearney. He and the Lopers will look to wrap up a much improved season when they face Washburn on Saturday. Kenton this week spoke about his career and the UNK turnaround with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 12pm and the game can be heard on 93.1 “The River” and krvn.com.