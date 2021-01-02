class="post-template-default single single-post postid-505436 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Fourth Quarter Dooms Swedes Against Northwest

BY Scott Foster | January 2, 2021
GOTHENBURG – In a game  that was closer than the score would indicate.  A 22-7 fourth quarter turned a three point game into a lop-sided affair, as Northwest knocked off the Gothenburg girls 65-47.

Northwest’s Clare Caspersen was dominate, especially in the first and fourth quarters. She finished with 23 points to lead all scorers. The Vikings made 57% of their shots and were 14-21 from the free throw line. With the win they moved to 4-5.

Gothenburg was within 3 points at the end of the first quarter and at the end of the third quarter, but the second and fourth quarters were their undoing. Chiara Richeson and Annica Harm led the  Swedes with 12 points, Harm fouled out in the fourth.  With the loss the Swedes slip to 5-4.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
