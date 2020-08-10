(VIDEO) Frost, players make case for College Football season

Lincoln-Nebraska Head coach Scott Frost expressed his strong feelings today (Monday) to have a football season this fall. Over the last couple of days, numerous media outlets have reported that the Big Ten is close to canceling the season. Frost says the University of Nebraska is very much in favor of playing.

Frost’s press conference was already scheduled before the news of the season being canceled had been reported. He added the Huskers are preparing to work out again tomorrow. Frost was also asked if the Huskers might try to find other alternatives if the Big Ten indeed decides to shut things down.

While it is being reported that the Big Ten and the Pac 12 are in favor of pulling the plug, the nation’s other Power Five conferences the SEC, Big 12 and ACC still maintain they would like to try to pull something off for this fall. Frost also spoke about the damage not having a season would have on the local and state economy and the long term effects the move would have on the athletic department and the University as a whole.