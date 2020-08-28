(Audio) Haymakers & Swedes to Kickoff the Season

Gothenburg-Cozad and Gothenburg kickoff the season against one another for the first time since 2007 tonight. Each team made the C1 playoffs a year ago. Cozad coach Brian Cargill is excited about what the Haymakers have coming back.

Gothenburg coach Craig Haake says the Swedes go into this year with a alot of unknowns.

This is series that has been owned by the Swedes in recent years as Gothenburg has won five in a row dating back to 2015. Kickoff in Gothenburg tonight is set for 7pm and the game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM “The River” and on the River App.