(Audio) Haymakers too much for Minden

Minden-Cozad continued its winning ways this season with an efficient 38-15 win over the Whippets. The Haymakers scored on big plays in two of their first three possessions as Jacob Weatherly scored from 74 yards out on the second play from scrimmage. Nolan Wetovick followed that up with a 48 yard burst to give Cozad an early 12-0 lead. Minden however would counter late in the first as Carter Harsin hooked up with Gage Fries on a 56 yard pass to make it 12-7. Cozad would take control of the game by scoring the next 20 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Wetovick scored from 14 yards out, then he hooked up with Jacob Engel on a 19 yard td pass right before half. Nathan Engel added a three yard td run in the third to go up 32-7. Minden would get on the scoreboard in the fourth as Harsin found Ryan Johnson on a 37 yard pass. Weatherly would complete the scoring with his third touchdown of the night which was a 15 yard run in the fourth. On the ground, Wetovick and Weatherly combined for 27 carries for 290 yards and and five touchdowns. Cozad is now 6-1 this season and has won 11 straight against Minden. The Whippets fall to 2-4.