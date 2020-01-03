(AUDIO) Heartland Girls and Boys Take Wins Over McCool Junction

HENDERSON- Heartland hosted McCool Junction Friday night for a doubleheader and it was the Huskies winning both games over the Mustangs as the girls’ game final was 48-19 and the boys’ score was 73-61.

In the girls’ game, from start to finish it was all Huskies as they outscored the Mustangs in each quarter by at least three points. Seniors Odessa Ohrt and Grace Janzen led Heartland with 12 points. Sophia Hoffschneider had 12 for the Mustangs.

In the boys’ game, it was a monster fourth quarter that led Heartland to the win. McCool Junction led heading in the final quarter 52-46, but a 27 point outburst from the Huskies while holding the Mustangs to nine was the difference in the game and led Heartland to the win.

Freshman Trev Peters had 18 points for the Huskies. Dana Hobbs led McCool Junction with 15.

McCool Junction’s squads will play Tuesday against Lawerence-Nelson. The Heartland girl’s and boy’s basketball teams will play Saturday against Centennial. Listen to Saturday’s games on KOOL Radio 103.5 FM and 1370 AM with pregame coverage at 3:35 P.M. tip-off for the girls at 3:45 and the boys to follow.

High School Girls Basketball- Heartland vs McCool Junction https://t.co/7hQvW8YQMy — 104.9 Max Country (@1049maxcountry) January 4, 2020