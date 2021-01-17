(AUDIO) – Hershey Boys Dominates at Holdrege

HOLDERGE – The Hershey Panthers showed off their offensive dominance, winning 66-39 at Holdrege High School. Click here to listen to the broadcast.

Hershey started off quickly, going on a 14-3 run to start the first quarter at Holdrege High School. Scoring started from Thomas Gosnell, quickly finding room inside for a drive and score while being fouled for a three point play. Kaden Broeker hit a three pointer to tie the game, followed by Cayden Spearman adding 8 points in the first quarter, and Sage Young hit two three pointers in the quarter as well. The Dusters attempted to battle back, but trailed 23-10 at the end of the first.

As Holdrege looked to mount a comeback, they followed the lead of their two leading scorers. Jackson Hinrichs and Dashton Edgren both had 5 points in the second quarter, as both hit a three pointer, while Holdrege clamped down defensively holding Hershey to only 10 points. Bryce Butterfield went on a tear, adding half of those points for the Panthers. While the Dusters scored 11, they still trailed by only 12 leading into halftime.

The third quarter blew open the game for Hershey, as the Panthers saw Butterfield add 9 points, and 5 other teammates contributing and outpacing the Dusters 8 points scored. Hershey outscored Holdrege 25-8 in the third quarter, as only Edgren collected points for the Dusters.

The fourth quarter saw much of the same, as Hershey continued to hit shots and attacked inside while stifling the offensive show of Holdrege. Hershey sent in many substitutions, as the Panthers won 69-39 on the road.

Hershey earns their 13th win on the season. The Panthers saw contributions from Sage Young having 16 points, Butterfield added 15 points, Spearman tallied 13 points, Cooper Hill added 7 points, Gosnell and Austin Hoelscher tallied 5 points, Garrett Brannan contributed 3 points and 2 points were added by Eli McConnell.

Holdrege falls to 1-10 on the season. The Dusters return to home on Friday against Minden. Holdrege had contributions from Edgren with 16 points, Hinrichs had 11 points, 5 points contributed from Broeker, Hudson Reed had 3 points, and Jaxson Karn and Trace Anderson had 2 points.