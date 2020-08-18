After joining forces last year in every other activity, Hi-Line will field its first combined Football squad this season. Head coach Ben Spiegel who was an assistant at Eustis Farnam takes over as head coach and he talks about the upcoming year. Click here to listen. Hi-Line will begin the season on August 28th at Arapahoe.
(Audio) Hi-Line Excited about the Fall
2020 Hi-Line Football Squad-Photo Courtesy Kelly Ninas, Tri City Trib
