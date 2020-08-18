class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479785 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Hi-Line Excited about the Fall | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Hi-Line Excited about the Fall

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 18, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Hi-Line Excited about the Fall
2020 Hi-Line Football Squad-Photo Courtesy Kelly Ninas, Tri City Trib

After joining forces last year in every other activity, Hi-Line will field its first combined Football squad this season.  Head coach Ben Spiegel who was an assistant at Eustis Farnam takes over as head coach and he talks about the upcoming year.  Click here to listen.  Hi-Line will begin the season on August 28th at Arapahoe.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: