class="post-template-default single single-post postid-512484 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) – Holdrege Wrestling Prepares for Sub-Districts in Lexington | KRVN Radio

(AUDIO) – Holdrege Wrestling Prepares for Sub-Districts in Lexington

BY Austin Jacobsen | February 3, 2021
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(AUDIO) – Holdrege Wrestling Prepares for Sub-Districts in Lexington
CREDIT - JIM WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY

HOLDREGE – The Duster wrestling team continues to prepare for sub-districts coming up this weekend. Holdrege will travel to Lexington on Friday, with weigh-ins starting at 1:30 PM and action beginning at 3:30 PM.  Holdrege will be competing against Broken Bow, Cozad, Lexington, McCook, and Sidney.  The top four wrestlers from sub-districts from each weight class will then go on to wrestle at districts.

Head coach Justin Ganser breaks down the upcoming sub-districts, as well as his thoughts on his team’s improvement throughout the season. Click here to listen to the conversation. 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: