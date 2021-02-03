(AUDIO) – Holdrege Wrestling Prepares for Sub-Districts in Lexington

HOLDREGE – The Duster wrestling team continues to prepare for sub-districts coming up this weekend. Holdrege will travel to Lexington on Friday, with weigh-ins starting at 1:30 PM and action beginning at 3:30 PM. Holdrege will be competing against Broken Bow, Cozad, Lexington, McCook, and Sidney. The top four wrestlers from sub-districts from each weight class will then go on to wrestle at districts.

Head coach Justin Ganser breaks down the upcoming sub-districts, as well as his thoughts on his team’s improvement throughout the season. Click here to listen to the conversation.