(AUDIO) Husker Recruiting Night held in Pender

Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline was in Pender Thursday night for Husker Recruiting Night. Callahan says the Huskers got some highly touted wide receivers in the 2020 Class.

Callahan says the Huskers signed 7 players from the State of Florida, including 5 from the Miami area.

Callahan says walk-on Casey Doernemann from Guardian Angels Central Catholic is your prototypical Husker lineman prospect.

Callahan says this type of event is something they’re going to try and do every year.

Callahan adds Coach Frost is building the program from the ground up, saying the team is still very young.

Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting Class was 18th in the Nation and 4th in the Big Ten.

