(Audio) Huskers Preparing For Saturday

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 2, 2021
Huskers Return To Action-Photo Courtesy Huskers.com

Lincoln- After missing the last several games due to covid the Nebraska men’s basketball team is back at practice and hopes to play on Saturday against Michigan State. Head coach Fred Hoiberg was asked today if they ever thought of just shutting things down for the rest of the year.

NU hasn’t played since Jan 10th. The Huskers are 4-8 on the season. Hoiberg added he expects Nebraska to play 14/15 games in 32 days beginning this weekend. He said the next three games – at Michigan State, at Minnesota on Feb. 8, and vs. Wisconsin on Feb. 11 – are set. After that, the schedule is tentative

