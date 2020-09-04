(Audio) Kearney Catholic blanks Gothenburg

KEARNEY – Kearney Catholic (2-0) dominated Gothenburg (0-2) in almost every aspect Friday night en route to a 35-0 victory over the Swedes.

Gothenburg fumbled on the third play from scrimmage at their own 31 yard line. Kearney Catholic would recover and five plays later found the endzone on a one yard Cale Conrad rushing touchdown, never looking back.

Despite only trailing 10-0 at halftime, the Swedes struggled on offense, turning the ball over three times, two interceptions, a pick six and a fumble. Gothenburg could only muster 78 yards of total offense while converting a total of five first downs. Abe Mendez led all Swedes with 44 yards rushing. Gothenburg has only scored seven points in two games this year.

Kearney Catholic had a balanced offense, rushing for 187 yards and three touchdowns while also passing for 102 yards. Conrad shined with 115 yards on 19 carries and two TD’s. Heinrich Haarberg went 9-21 in the air for 102 yards. Kicker Spencer Hogeland converted two field goals from 47 yards and 36 yards. He also missed a 37 yard attempt. Despite the offensive success, the Stars committed 10 penalties for 110 yards. Kearney Catholic has only allowed six points in two games this season.

Gothenburg returns home next Friday to host Broken Bow. Kearney Catholic stays at home for a bout with St. Paul.