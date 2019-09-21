(Audio) Knights slay the Dragons

EUSTIS – After a slow start and not scoring in the first quarter, the (3-1) Eustis-Farnam Knights rallied and beat (0-3) Deshler, 49-26.

Deshler got on the board first just before the end of the first period on a four yard rushing touchdown from Cayden Loomis.

Eustis-Farnam would answer early in the second quarter as Grady Wright would score from 36 yards out. It would be the first of many scores for the senior on senior night. The ensuing Knight touchdown would see Wright fumble the football. Deshler recovered and four plays later found the endzone on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Gavin Nash to Holden Ruhnke. That would be the last score of the first half, with the Dragons leading, 14-7.

The second half would see a barrage of scoring and turnovers. In all, Eustis-Farnam would score six touchdowns and force three turnovers. Quarterback Tanner Fangmeyer would kick off the third with an 18 yard touchdown pass to Jacob Rupe. The duo would connect one more time for a six yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wright would take over in the second half for the Knights, scoring two more times on an eight yard run and a 22 yard touchdown run. Colton Stubbs would run back a kickoff 62 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, in the midst of five straight scoring drives by both teams. The final Eustis-Farnam touchdown came by the way of the defense. Deshler QB, Nash was hit in the endzone and lost the ball. Luis Zuniga pounced on it for a defensive touchdown. Despite turning the ball over three times, the Dragons stayed in the game until late in the fourth quarter. Loomis had a monster night, scoring two more touchdowns in the second half, a 10 yard score and a three yard score.

It was a well balanced offensive attack for Eustis-Farnam. Fangmeyer was nearly perfect, passing for 167 yards on 11-12 attempts and two touchdowns. Wright led the rushing attack with 215 yards and three scores. Colby Fasse chipped in 51 yards on the ground. Rupe caught five passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The Knights did have eight penalties for 61 yards.

Deshler saw most of their productivity on the ground from Loomis. He carried the ball 25 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Nash was 7-17 for 76 yards and two turnovers. Ruhnke led all receivers with two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Penalties also plagued the Dragons as they had eight for 85 yards.

Deshler returns home Friday to host Dorchester. Eustis Farnam stays home and welcomes McPherson County/Stapleton.

