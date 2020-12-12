(AUDIO) – Lady Dusters Battle For First Win

LEXINGTON – The Holdrege Lady Dusters came to Lexington looking for their first win of their basketball season, and came away with a tough win 49-36 over the Minutemaids. Click here for the broadcast.

Both teams were locked in from the very beginning, as Holdrege took an early lead from McKenna Ortgiesen’s free throws. Three other Dusters contributed in the first quarter, adding 12 and limiting Lexington to just 7. Lexington did find themselves in foul trouble early, as both teams nearly entered the bonus nearing the end of the first quarter. Holdrege was able to use their depth to share their fouls, while key contributors for Lexington Sarah Treffer and Kalli Sutton racked up three fouls each by the end of the half.

Lexington continued to battle with Holdrege, outscoring the Dusters 12-10 in the second. Klaire Fagot hit a three pointer to get the scoring started, and five Minutemaids all added scores to close the half. Holdrege clung to a 22-19 lead entering the halftime locker room.

The third quarter was much of the same, as Holdrege continued to see contributions from many different players, including four points from Mallory Pfeifer and a three pointer from Alexis Bliven. Lexington’s Sarah Treffer continued her offensive tear on the season, contributing 8 in the third quarter.

Entering the final quarter up 36-30, Holdrege clamped down defensively, holding Lexington to only 6 points and scoring 13 of their own. The Lady Dusters earned their first win on their season, winning 49-36.

Holdrege added contributions from 8 players: 12 points from Ortgiesen, Alexis Bliven added 11 points, Brooklyn Berney and Megan Belgum added 7 points, Mallory Pfeifer contributed 6 points, and Avery Hurlbert and Taylor Wiser both added 2 points. The Lady Dusters improve to 1-2 and will face Sandy Creek at home on Tuesday night.

Lexington falls to 2-2 on the year, and will travel to York next. The Minutemaids had contributions from Treffer adding 17 points, Fagot and Gracey Smith added 5 points, Mia Rowe and Emily Jimenez contributed 4 points each, and Kimberly Barraza added 2 points.