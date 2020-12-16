(AUDIO) – Lady Dusters Dominate Sandy Creek with Stout Defense

HOLDREGE – The Lady Dusters returned to home on Tuesday night and never allowed more than five points in a quarter, shutting down Sandy Creek en route to a 59-13 win. Click here to listen to the broadcast.

Holdrege opened up the scoring early, as McKenna Ortgiesen hit a short jumper followed by multiple turnovers by Sandy Creek that led to Alexis Bliven scoring on consecutive steals. After a brief timeout from Lady Cougars head coach Jeremy Borer, Holdrege implemented a full court pressure defense that worked to perfection. Sandy Creek was unable to pass halfcourt for multiple possessions, as Brooklyn Berny added four points in the opening quarter. Kennedi Tripe added a triple and a free throw, but Holdrege ended the first dominating 17-5.

Lady Dusters head coach Derek Runcie continued to rotate numerous bench players into the contest, including freshman Avery Hurlbert who proved to a stout defender by shutting down inside passing lanes. More turnovers off of steals from the senior Bliven led to open looks at the basket, as the former Gothenburg Swede added seven in the second quarter. Holdrege saw 7 different players score to end the half, leading 36-6 after going on a defensive tear only allowing a single point.

The second half proved to be much of the same, as Runcie unloaded his bench and the Lady Dusters cruised to the running clock with six points added in the third by Bliven, four added by Ortgiesen, and in the fourth quarter having Hurlbert hit back-to-back three pointers. As the final buzzer sounded, Holdrege earned their first win at home on the season, dominating 59-13.

The Lady Dusters gave up quarter scores of 5, 1, 2, and 5 respectively, and saw offensive contributions from 11 different players. Bliven added 20 points, Ortgiesen and Hurlbert each added 8 points, Berney contributed 6 points, senior Taylor Wiser added 4 points, Megan Belgum tallied 3 points, and five other Lady Dusters added 2 points. Holdrege improves to 2-2 on the year and gets ready to face an old rival in Gothenburg on Friday.

Sandy Creek falls to 0-3 on the year and saw contributions from Tripe with 4 points, McKenzie Bohlen had 3 points, and Teagen Jarosik, Leah Hatch, and Kynnzie Skalka each tallied 2 points. The Lady Cougars will face Wilber-Clatonia at home on Friday.