Former Husker Volleyball Star Jordan Larson is playing the waiting game just like everyone else this spring. Larson continues to train for the 2021 Olympic games from her home in California. She spoke this week with the Rural Radio Network’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen.
(Audio) Larson Still Planning on 2021 Olympic Games
Former Husker Jordan Larson-Photo Courtesy Huskers.com
