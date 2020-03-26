Lexington’s Jake Leger hopes to be playing baseball again this summer. Leger is a member of the Iowa Western Baseball squad. The Reviers just like the rest of the sports world had their season cut short by the Coronavirus outbreak. Click here to listen to the story.
(Audio) Leger Looks Forward To The Future
Iowa Western Freshman Jake Leger-Photo Courtesy IWCC
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments