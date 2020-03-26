class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450761 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Leger Looks Forward To The Future

(Audio) Leger Looks Forward To The Future

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 26, 2020
(Audio) Leger Looks Forward To The Future
Iowa Western Freshman Jake Leger-Photo Courtesy IWCC

Lexington’s Jake Leger hopes to be playing baseball again this summer. Leger is a member of the Iowa Western Baseball squad. The Reviers just like the rest of the sports world had their season cut short by the Coronavirus outbreak. Click here to listen to the story.

