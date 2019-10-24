(Audio) Lexington Aims For Strong Finish To The Year

Kearney is once again hosting the NSAA State Cross Country meet on Friday. In Class B, Lexington has qualified to compete as a team for both the Girls & Boys. Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Head coach Sam Jilka about Lexington’s late season push. The Lexington Girls will run at 2:30pm while the Boys will run at 3:30pm. KRVN will have hourly updates on Friday on the results