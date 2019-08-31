(Audio) Lexington Digs Early Hole Against Crete

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemen opened the season in an unusual way. Crete scored two touchdowns before their offense had even touched the ball. They went on to hold on to that lead winning 33-14.

The night started off promising. On the first drive, Lexington quarterback, Kaleb Carpenter, hit Dylan Richman on a 45 yard pass and eventually moved down to the Crete 15 yard line. However, Nigel Bridger picked off a tipped Carpenter pass and went 85 yards to give the Cardinals the lead.

On the next drive, Lexington was backed up near their own endzone when Alex Ramos took the hand off and quickly made three Cardinal defenders miss, however one of the Crete players knocked the ball loose from Ramos’ grasp, into the endzone where Jaedon Lothrop found it for Crete giving them another score.

Turnovers were a continuing theme on the night for the Minutemen as they gave it up seven times. Injuries also plagued Lexington. Carpenter was 15-27 for 283 yards passing, however he was hurt on a punt in the third and didn’t return to the ball game.

For the most, part Lexington’s defense was stingy. Crete quarterback, Zach Fye, was only 2-10 for 46 yards through the air. The hole that they started off in was just too big.

Lexington plays Schuyler next week.

Listen to the game here.