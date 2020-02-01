(Audio) Lexington Falls to Aurora In Third Place Game

GRAND ISLAND – The Aurora Huskies’ long range bombers hit every target in their sights in the third quarter as they knocked down six three-pointers in the pivotal quarter to earn third place in the Central Conference Tournament beating Lexington 54-47.

Aurora (7-11) came into the game knowing they were going to have to play a deliberate style that kept the ball away from the high-scoring Lexington Minutemen (11-6). The first half of the game was played exactly to those specifications. Lexington led the game after the first quarter, but the score was just 7-3. In fact, they led the whole first half, but with seconds left to go in the first half Tate Nachtigal hit a shot to tie the game up at half.

Then Aurora opened up a volley from outside the arch that knocked Lexington off their game. Jameson Herzberg scored 15 points in the quarter all on three-pointers. On the strength of that onslaught, the Huskies outscored the Minutemen 20-8 in the quarter. That 12 point lead would be more than enough the rest of the way.

Lexington didn’t go away quietly. They picked up the intensity on defense. Nick Saiz had 20 points in three quarters. Dau Mach scored 11. However, they were without the services of Dylan Richman who appeared to twist his ankle in the second quarter. Even without the schools all-time assists leader in Richman, the Minutemen climbed to within six points. However, Nachtigal and Nate Boerkircher had a very good fourth quarter to stem the tide.

With the loss Lexington falls to 11-6.