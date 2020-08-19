class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479962 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Lexington Fans Will See Changes At Games | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Lexington Fans Will See Changes At Games

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 19, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Lexington Fans Will See Changes At Games

With high school sports gearing up again around the state, things will be different for spectators. Lexington public school will have some new regulations and procedures this fall. Jayson Jorgensen talks with Athletic Director Phil Truax about what fans can expect.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: