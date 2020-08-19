With high school sports gearing up again around the state, things will be different for spectators. Lexington public school will have some new regulations and procedures this fall. Jayson Jorgensen talks with Athletic Director Phil Truax about what fans can expect.
- KRVN
- 93.1 The River
- KAMI Country Legends
- @KRVN
- @931TheRiver
- @RRNMarkets
- KRVN 880 Channel
Station Events
Aug
20
Thu
6:20 pm Aurora Softball at Lexington , P... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Aurora Softball at Lexington , P... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Aug 20 @ 6:20 pm – 8:30 pm
Aug
21
Fri
9:00 pm Jimmie Allen with Whiskey Bent @ Joe's Honky-Tonk
Jimmie Allen with Whiskey Bent @ Joe's Honky-Tonk
Aug 21 @ 9:00 pm
Grand Opening of the Outdoor Area at Joe’s
Aug
22
Sat
1:00 pm Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Pop...
Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Pop...
Aug 22 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
We are Blazing a N ew Trail to Kearney and the Cattlemen’s Classic Pop Up Event this Saturday in Kearney at the fairgrounds. We’ll be there from 1-3pm, giving you another chance to put your[...]
9:00 pm Dave McElroy with the Emmett Bow... @ Joe's Honky-Tonk
Dave McElroy with the Emmett Bow... @ Joe's Honky-Tonk
Aug 22 @ 9:00 pm
Aug
23
Sun
12:00 pm North Loup Popcorn Days
North Loup Popcorn Days
Aug 23 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
North Loup is the next stop on the trail for the 2020 Chevy Blazer. We will be set up at noon in our usual spot for registration but BEFORE the parade this year. Come sign[...]
Blogs
(Audio) Lexington Fans Will See Changes At Games
BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 19, 2020
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information