(Audio) Lexington Girls Get Win No. 1, Boys Roll

LEXINGTON – It was a good night for Lexington basketball as the girls and boys swept the McCook Bison on Tuesday night. The Minutemaids won 50-41 and the Minutemen won 76-45.

The Lexington girls got their first win of the year after several close calls. As with other games this year, they jumped out to an early lead, they led by nine points after the first quarter. However, another common theme for the year has been that often, other teams have made a run after a slow start. This was the case with McCook.

The Bison took the lead back in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 25-24 lead. However Sarah Treffer (21) Maddi Sutton (12) and Klair Fagot (11) answered the McCook run. The Minutemaids took a seven point lead into the fourth quarter and eventually extended it to nine points by the end of the game. An impressive win for Lexington as the move closer to the post season.

In the boys game, the Minutemen were impressive from the beginning. They jumped out to a 9-0 lead over 7-win McCook and never looked back, leading by as many as 32 points. They did it with great defense and hot shooting from the starts.

It was another great night for Dylan Richman as he scored 21 points. Nick Saiz had 20 points. Austin Fredrickson scored 11 and was impressive in his first major varsity time.

With the win the boys move to 9-4, McCook falls to 7-7.