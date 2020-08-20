(Audio) Lexington homers past Aurora

LEXINGTON – Two monster home runs by Lexington (1-0) proved to be the difference in a 3-2 victory over Aurora (0-1) Thursday night. Klair Fagot was the hero for the Minutemaids after a walk off home run to give Lexington the win.

What turned out to be a pitching duel, Lexington scored first in the first inning on a McKinna Moats RBI double. Aurora would answer in the second on a Noel Eckert RBI single to tie the game. The contest would remain knotted at one until the bottom of the sixth inning when Moats would crack a solo home run to give the Minutemaids a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Aurora would battle back to tie the game with two outs left. With the bases loaded and a slow roller off the bat of Taylor Janda a costly decision defensively by Moats to throw to first instead of home, allowed the tying run to score, sending the game into the bottom of the seventh. Fagot on the second pitch she saw, sent it over the fence. Moats went 3-3 with a home run and two runs driven in.

Lexington saw freshman pitcher Monica Campos pick up her first career win after throwing a complete game. She allowed 10 hits, two runs, walked two and struck out two. Rylee Olsen would pick up the loss in the circle for the Huskies, despite pitching the entire game, allowing seven hits, three runs, walked two and fanned six.

The Minutemaids will host Scottsbluff on Friday while Aurora returns home for the Aurora Invite on Friday.