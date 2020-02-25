(AUDIO) Lexington Loses Heartbreaker in Subdistrict Final

The Minutemen started off hot in the opening half at Hastings High School, but could not continue their offensive streak into the second half and overtime, falling to Hastings in the Class B7 Subdistrict Final in overtime, 61-53. Click here for the podcast.

Lexington started off fast with an early 18-10 advantage at the end of the first, led by Nick Saiz hitting back-to-back three pointers. Saiz had eight in the opening quarter.

The Minutemen continued a strong offensive start into the second quarter, as Dylan Richman added his own pair of triples from downtown. Momentum continued toward Lexington as the leading scorer for Hastings, Connor Creech, went down with an injury and did not return.

While Creech was being evaluated, Hastings leaned on senior Jake Schroeder who exploded to 7 points on three straight possessions. Hastings ended the half on a brief run, but still trailed Lexington 31-25.

Lexington paced themselves in the third quarter, adding 13. The offensive rhythm stayed in pace as Hastings, without Creech, switched from a man-to-man defense back to zone defense. Lexington was able connect from deep, hitting three triples in the quarter. Hastings matched the deep threat with three of their own, two coming from Mike Boeve.

As Lexington led 44-38 leading into the final quarter of regulation, after a defensive stop on the opening possession the Minutemen were able to burn less than two minutes of the clock off on one possession, but had no points to show for it. Hastings then took advantage scoring 9 points, tying the game and sending the contest into overtime.

In added time, the Tigers rode their fourth quarter momentum into back-to-back wing threes from Haggan Hilgendorf. That lead was cut to 55-52 after Dylan Richman responded with his own three pointer, but Hastings ran away with the victory after sinking multiple free throws to close out their 61-53 victory.

Lexington falls to 14-11 on the season and awaits their matchup in the district finals. The Minutemen saw contributions from seven scorers, including: Dylan Richman (21 points), Nick Saiz (16), Kaleb Carpenter (5), Dau Mach (3), Christian Dominguez (3), Eli Young (3), and Austyn Friedrichsen (2).

Hastings earns their 20th win on the year, and will remain in the top 2 of Class B. The Tigers saw contributions from Haggan Hilgendorf (19 points), Mike Boeve (17), Jake Schroeder (16), Brennan Witte (6), and Connor Creech (3).