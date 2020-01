Lexington will hold its annual John Higgins invite tomorrow(Saturday). Varsity action starts at 9am, with the JV meet at 8:30am. Minutemen head coach Karl Degenhardt says this promises once again to be tough event.

Degenhardt also feels this event also has a post season feel to it.

Schools from the region that will be on hand include Adams Central, Cozad, Hastings, Holdrege, McCook, Gothenburg, North Platte, Scott City. Varsity matches take place in the West gym, with JV matches in the East gym.