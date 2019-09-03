(Audio) Lexington sweeps Cozad

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids defended home court Tuesday night and beat Cozad in straight sets 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15.

Cozad started fast, taking an early three point lead in the first set. However, a timeout called by Lexington changed the momentum of the game for good. Lexington rallied off seven straight points to take the lead and never looked back. The Minutemaids would open the second set with a 10 point lead and commanded the game from there.

Lexington was led by Jackie Ostrom who finished with 12 kills and one ace. Liah Haines dominated in the second set with four ace serves, finishing with six overall. Taylor Woehrle had nine kills and two aces. Overall, the Minutemaids found their success from beyond the service line, finishing with 15 ace serves.

Cozad’s Brittney Aitken led the team with eight kills. Freshman Megan Dyer contributed three kills and one ace.

Lexington will travel to Minden Thursday for a triangular. Cozad hosts Southern Valley for their first home game of the season.