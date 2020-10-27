(Audio) Lexington sweeps Holdrege; Minutemaids advance to subdistrict final

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids beat Holdrege for the fourth time this season in the first round of the B-7 subdistricts Tuesday night: 25-21, 25-16, 26-24. With the win, Lexington advances to face Hastings in the subdistrict final on Wednesday.

Holdrege never made it easy for Lexington, constantly applying pressure and grabbing numerous leads throughout the night. The second set saw the Minutemaids take control, grabbing a 10 point lead. The double digit lead would be the biggest of the night. The Dusters had three opportunities to force a fourth set, but failed to execute and allowed Lexington to fight back and eventually take the set and match.

Lexington was led by Cordelia Harbison’s 16 kills and four ace serves. Taylor Woehrle chipped in seven kills and one ace serve. Jackie Ostrom had five kills and Mia Rowe finished with four kills.

Holdrege was led by Megan Belgum’s 11 kills and two ace serves. McKenna Ortgiesen finished with 10 kills while Brooklyn Berney finished with five kills.

The Dusters finish with a 6-23 overall record.

Hastings beat McCook in four sets in the other subidistrict game.