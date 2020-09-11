(Audio) Lexington Wins Big Over South Sioux City, 45-25

The Lexington Minutemen scored the first 35 points of the game and rolled to their first win of 2020 over South Sioux City, 45-25, in Lexington Friday evening. Senior running back, Alex Ramos, carried the ball 20 times for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead a strong Lexington ground game.

Cardinal running back, Caleb Kriens, ran for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the South Sioux City.

Lexington got touchdown receptions from Anthony Rodriguez and Julio Rodriguez, to go with touchdown runs from Hunter Stewart and a 37 yard field goal from Jason Tovar.

The Minutemen improve to 1-2 on the season and travel to Crete next week.

