(AUDIO) – Loomis Girls Earn a Win Over Ansley-Litchfield

LOOMIS – After trailing early, Loomis was able to outpace Ansley-Litchfield as the Lady Wolves earned a 61-50 win at home on Tuesday night.

Loomis started off with a hot shooting start, as Sam Schemper hit three triples to start the contest. Fellow teammate Hanna Stewart added another three, but the Wolves could not slow down Taylor Haines for the Spartans, as she gathered 8 points in the opening eight minutes. 5 points from Carli Bailey and a three from Kaylee Rohde gave Ansley-Litchfield an early 16-15 lead to end the first quarter.

After a few moments into the second, Loomis never trailed and maintained their lead and pace for the rest of the contest. It began in the second, as Alexis Billeter began to heat up inside, earning 8 points in the paint and from the free throw line. As Schemper got into foul trouble, Stewart picked up the pace from outside hitting three more triples to end the half. The Wolves outscored Ansley-Litchfield 17-9 in the second quarter leading 32-25 at halftime.

The Spartans would not go away, as they clawed back with a 15-9 run in the next eight minutes. Bailey began to find extra opportunities after offensive rebounds, getting 8 points in the third quarter. Loomis would lead by 3 heading into the final quarter.

In the final moments of the contest, Loomis took their one possession lead and ran away from Ansley-Litchfield, starting with stout defensive play and 6 points from Jersie Hermanson from the free throw line. Stewart was also able to add 5 points in the quarter, and the Wolves played keep away from the Spartans as Ansley-Litchfield attempted to mount a comeback. Loomis would prevail, earning a 61-50 win at home.

Loomis improves to 4-4 on the year, earning 4 straight wins after starting their season with 4 straight losses. The Wolves saw contributions from Stewart with 20 points, Schemper added 15, Billeter had 13, Georgia Crandall added 8 points, and Hermanson tallied 6 points. The Wolves will take on Burwell to begin the Minden Holiday Tournament after the NSAA moratorium.

Ansley-Litchfield falls to 1-7 on the season. The Spartans had contributions from Bailey with 18 points, Haines added 16 points, 9 points coming from Rohde, Audrey Hogg tallied 4 points, and Katherine Paitz had 3 points. The Spartans will travel to the Central Valley Holiday tournament next.