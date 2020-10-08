( Audio) Loper volleyball to hold scrimmage this Friday night

Click here for interview with head coach Rick Squiers

Kearney, Neb. –The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will hold the first of four planned “Blue/Gold Scrimmage” this Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge if fans bring a canned food item or download the UNK Athletics Fan App to their phone. The food items will be donated to the Big Blue Loper Pantry with athletic staff ready to assist fans at the doors with the download process. There will be social distance seating in the Health & Sports Center and masks will be required per UNK campus policy. The format is now two teams playing five sets with the estimated end time being 7:30 p.m. UNK also has planned instrasquad scrimmages on Halloween (2 p.m.), November 14 (5 p.m.) and November 21 (5 p.m.). The last date may be altered due to scheduled home basketball and football that day.