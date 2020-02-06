(Audio) Lopers Excited About Recruiting Class

Click here to listen to coach Lynn’s thoughts on recruits

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn today announced the names of 42 players (seven transfers and 35 high school seniors) who will play for the Lopers this fall. UNK expects four more out-of-state high school seniors to sign later today (Wed., Feb. 5) or later this week. The Lopers will also likely add a transfer or two in the spring and summer months. “This is one of the biggest groups we’ve had since we’ve been here. Part of that is the large senior class that we lost,” UNK head coach Josh Lynn said. “One thing I can say about this new group is that it’s very multiple. We didn’t concentrate one particular area. From offensive linemen to defensive backs there’s a good mixture of players.” The class breaks down to 19 Nebraska natives, 13 from Colorado, three from Illinois, two apiece from California, Missouri and Texas and one Kansas. Offense takes up 18 players (seven linemen, five backs and receivers and one QB) with defense having 21 newcomers (nine linebackers, eight d-backs and four linemen/ends). Finally there is one athlete, a punter and kicker. “I really believe this is the most athletic group we’ve recruited since we’ve been here. I’m extremely happy the way our coaches worked and got some young men that can keep us moving forward,” Lynn said.

The mid-year transfers include linebackers D.J. Gross (McCook), Trenton Harbur (Gothenburg) and Heamasi Latu III (Anaheim, Calif.). Gross took a redshirt season at FCS-member South Dakota last fall after a record breaking career at MHS while Latu led the CCCAA (California Community College Athletic Association) in tackles in 2019 with 117. Next Harbur spent a redshirt season at rival Fort Hays State starring in the 2019 Shrine Bowl at Cope Stadium. Among UNK’s 2019 graduation losses were linebackers Sal Silvio, Zach Sullivan, Alec Sovereign and Rakid Hill. Finally UNK picked up two players apiece from Lincoln Southwest, Cherokee Trail (Colo.) and Cherry Creek (Colo.) High Schools as well as Northland Community & Technical College (Minn.). “Our recruiting was done a little bit earlier this year just because the young men jumped on board quicker. We’re in a better state as a program than when we took this thing over,” Lynn said. The Lopers are currently going through winter workouts with spring ball slated to begin in early March.