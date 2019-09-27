(Audio) Lopers Improve to 12-0 On The Season

Click here to listen to podcast

Kearney, Neb. – Junior middle Anna Squiers had a team-high 10 kills and third-ranked Nebraska-Kearney served up a season-best nine aces to sweep Newman (-15, -17, -16) Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

UNK (12-0, 0-3) remains unbeaten while the Jets, from Wichita, are still looking for win number one this year (0-12, 0-3). Newman is a first-year MIAA member after playing in the now-defunct Heartland Conference.

There were just five ties and two lead changes with most of the close playing coming in the third set. The Lopers out hit NU by almost 200 points, had 16 more kills and six more digs. But the big advantage came at the service line where UNK was plus seven. The aces came from three players as Squiers had five, sister Maddie Squiers (Kearney) served up three and senior outside Julianne Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) added one. This marks UNK’s sixth match between seven and nine aces. They have 63 for the year and are up to 1.6 per set.

Ten different Lopers recorded a kill with Squiers reaching her total in just 19 swings (.421 pct.). Next to Squires freshman Michaela Bartels (Bennington) had nine kills and no errors in 15 attempts (.600 pct.) with junior right side MK Wolfe (Omaha Marian) providing seven more. Defensively Jackson and Lincoln sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann each dug up 13 ball.

UNK hosts Central Oklahoma tomorrow at 2 p.m. The Bronchos (10-3, 2-1) beat Fort Hays State tonight in four sets.