(Audio) Lopers Look To Make Best Of Bad Situation

Kearney-The UNK football team just like the rest of college sports saw its activities put on hold this month due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. UNK had just started spring workouts when things were shutdown. Head coach Josh Lynn talks about how they are dealing with this setback. Click here to listen. Lynn and the Lopers are coming off their best season since joining the MIAA as they went 7-5 and won the Mineral Water Bowl in December.