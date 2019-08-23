(Audio) Lopers To Face Wyoming In Exhibition Match

Even though practice just officially started on Monday the UNK volleyball team will travel to Wyoming on Saturday to take on the Cowgirls in an exhibition match in Cheyenne. Head coach Rick Squires talked on Friday with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to Listen.

UNK went 33-3 last year and starts the year ranked 11th in the D2 preseason polls. Wyoming won 20 games last year and is picked to finish second this season in the Mountain West. Saturday night’s match is set to begin at 7:30pm and can be heard on 93.1 the River and also on the River AP.