Work is underway this spring in Minden as Kuper Field is getting a face lift. Minden Activities Director Ed Rowse talks about the project with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen

Other plans for the facility include the moving of the long jump pits and the throw areas will also be updated. The money for this project came from Minden’s general fund as the school has been saving up for this project over the last several years.