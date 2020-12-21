(AUDIO) – McCook Sprints Past Dusters in Holdrege

HOLDREGE – McCook took a lead early and never looked back, winning 67-43 over Holdrege on Saturday evening. Click here to listen to the broadcast. McCook started off hot, getting a 10-0 run in the opening minutes on the road. After a Duster timeout, Holdrege was able to battle back with a short jumper from Hudson Reed, and Jackson Hinrichs finding his rhythm early with 7 points in the opening quarter. McCook wasn’t done scoring however, as Mark Arp hit two three pointers and the Bison had four triples in the opening 8 minutes, leading 20-9 at the end of the first. Arp continued his sharp shooting in the second quarter, proving his all-conference selection from last season as he added another pair of three pointers. Holdrege got their shooters going too, as Dashton Edgren had his first points of the game come off a three pointer and Hinrichs also connected from deep. The Dusters only added 10 points in the second, and trailed 36-19 at halftime after McCook added 16. Holdrege came out on fire in the third quarter, outpacing the Bison 19-17 in the third with three triples; two from Hinrichs and one from Kaden Broeker. Edgren hit three floaters inside of drives to the lane, adding 6 points. McCook did find their offensive rhythm again however, and continued to pace with Holdrege as Evan Humphrey hit two three pointers and Arp added another 6 points to his impressive offensive showing. The fourth quarter saw McCook clamp down defensively, limiting possessions as they started with a 53-38 lead. Holdrege hit a three pointer from Adam Shearer to cut the lead within 12, but couldn’t get closer as McCook only allowed another two points from the Dusters while the Bison added 14. Holdrege falls to 1-5 on the year, and prepares for the Lincoln Lutheran Holiday tournament. The Dusters had contributions from Hinrichs scoring 18, Broeker scored 11 points, Edgren tallied 9 points, Shearer had 3, and Reed contributed 2 points. McCook improves to 2-4 on the season, as they await their opponents in Sidney during the Cabela’s Holiday Tournament. The Bison had contributions from Mark Arp with 20 points, 13 points off the bench by Josh Hegwood, 9 points from Humphrey, Ty Stevens and Cole Cappel added 8 points each, Adam Dugger and Isaiah Stoddard contributed 4 points each, and Luke Maris had a free throw.
(AUDIO) – McCook Sprints Past Dusters in Holdrege
CREDIT - Jim Williams Photography
