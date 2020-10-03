(AUDIO) – Minden Spoils Homecoming for Dusters

Minden used explosive running plays to down Holdrege 39-0 on the road. Click here to listen to the broadcast.

The Whippets began the contest imposing their run game to perfection, with varying formations and trusting junior tailback Gage Fries to carry the load.

Minden and Holdrege would trade punts to start the contest, but a Whippet fumble near midfield gave Holdrege a chance to strike first. The Dusters were aided by a big run from sophomore quarterback Jackson Hinrichs, as well as a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving them a goal-to-go situation. Holdrege was unable to convert the drive into points, as a 4th down pass fell incomplete to give the ball back to the Whippets.

Minden cruised down the field on the legs of Fries and backup quarterback Carter Harsin, finding their way into the endzone at the beginning of the second quarter off of a fullback dive from sophomore Braiden Braithwait to go up 7-0. The game never got back into the reach for Holdrege, as a fumble ended their next possession, and Minden would score again after another drive of successful runs capping with a second touchdown by Braithwait. A quick 2-point conversion run made the score 15-0.

A late field goal from Irvin Hernandez would extend the halftime lead 18-0.

Holdrege would fail to get a first down their following possession, but would down the football inside the 10 yard line of Minden giving the Whippets a long field to travel with the quarter winding down. Minden would quickly score off a run along their own sideline, as Harsin rumbled 92 yards towards the endzone extending the lead 25-0.

The Dusters would fumble their next possession, and Minden’s Braden Bates ended with a one-play 36 yard touchdown pass to Hunter Heath. The rout was on, as Minden owned a 32-0 lead on the road.

Holdrege was unable to get any offensive possessions going the rest of the contest outside of a few completions from Hinrichs to Dashton Edgren, and Minden continued to pour on their lead as their scored a final touchdown, a 15 yard run by Gage Fries.

The running clock burned the 4th quarter clock, and many reserves saw action as Minden celebrated on Holdrege’s homecoming ending the game 39-0.

Holdrege will fall to 2-4, and faces off against Broken Bow on the road next Friday.

Minden improves to 2-3, and will face off against 5-1 Cozad next week.