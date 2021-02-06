(Audio) Minden Takes Two From Cozad

MINDEN – In two very different games the Minden Whippets protected their home court getting a win in the girls game 51-24 over Cozad and 56-50 in a hotly contested boys game.

The girls game was ragged. 34 free throws and 41 turnovers makes for a game that lacks much rhythm. Minden jumped out to an early lead that they would never relinquish. Cozad’s offense struggled to get in gear most of the night, scoring only eight points in the first half. Sarah Hultquist scored a game high 16 points to lead and otherwise balanced attack for Minden. Megan Dyer had 11 for the Haymakers.

The Whippets move to 11-9 on the season and Cozad falls to 4-17.

The boys game was much more competitive from the start. The Haymakers jumped out to an early lead 10-4 after the first. They extended their lead to 19-10 at one point before Minden found their offense. The Whippets stormed by to get with in three points at halftime.

The second half was back-and-forth. Minden took a 35-33 lead into the final quarter. Cozad got its grove back and staked a 47-40 lead. Not to be outdone, Minden fought back to take the game at 47 and send it to overtime. The Whippets then outscored the Haymakers 9-3 in the extra period to win it 56-50.

Jacob Weatherly continued his ascension as one of the best players in the region as he scored a game high 30 points for Cozad. Minden’s balanced attack was led by Caden Bradley who scored 13. The Whippets improve to 7-12 with the win Cozad drops to 7-13.