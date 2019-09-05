(Audio) Minutemaids With Powerful Win Over Swedes

LEXINGTON – It was a wild one in Lexington as the Minutemaids came from behind to beat Gothenburg 17-9 in six innings. The teams combined for 28 hits, and 6 errors. Austin Haussler gets the win for Lexington, but on this night it was all about the bats.

Gothenburg jumped out to 4-0 lead and led 6-3 going into the bottom of the third. Both teams traded blows like punch drunk heavy weight boxers. Lexington tied the game in the third then took the lead 9-6. The Swedes fought back scoring three runs to make it a 10-9 game. Lex added some insurance and it was 11-9 going into the sixth inning. Gothenburg failed to score in its half of the inning. Alyssa Winter scored on a fielder’s choice by TaiLyn Kounnavong to make it 11-9, but the bases were loaded. Chloe Daharsh then got Amaya Stewart to strike out. Bases load, with two outs. Enter Klair Fagot, who bombed a 0-2 pitch over the left field fence for a no-doubt grand-slam. The lead balooned to 16-9. Macey Johnson got on after a walk and then used her speed to score on a single by McKenna Moats to win the game via the run rule.

Kounnavong had an outstanding night going 3-4 with a home run and 4 rbi. Moats also hit a homer while going 2-4.

In the loss, Gothenburg had 11 hits. Cassy Callahan went 2-2 with 2 rib and Alexis Bliven was 2-3 with 2 rbi and a run scored. The Swedes fall to 3-3.

