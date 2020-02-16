(AUDIO) Minutemen Fall to Undefeated Skutt

Lexington traveled to Omaha Skutt on Saturday and fell 74-44. Click here for the podcast.

Lexington came out hot, getting an early 7-0 run. After a timeout in the first quarter from Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens, the Skyhawks responded quickly going on their own 13-1 run. The scoring into the first quarter was led by Tyson Gordon earning 8 points in the opening minutes. Omaha Skutt continued their run to end the first quarter leading 23-15

The Minutemen struggled to go against the man-to-man defense of Omaha Skutt, only adding 7 points in the second quarter. The Skyhawks added 17 points to the end the half. Gordon was impressive once again, facilitating for multiple assists and adding another 7 points in the quarter.

Lexington was out-rebounded throughout the contest, and the Skyhawks took advantage with the extra opportunities. The Minutemen trailed 40-22 at the end of the half.

Omaha Skutt rotated in their bench to continue their winning ways and close the game out, winning 74-44.

Lexington had additions from Nick Saiz (13 points), Dau Mach (6), Christian Dominguez (6), Austin Friedrichsen (6), Eli Young (6), Dylan Richman (4), and Kaleb Carpenter (3). The Minutemen fall to 13-9 and will face Northwest on Thursday.

Omaha Skutt will continue their run to a perfect season at 20-0. They saw contributions from Gordon (18 points), Charlie Fletcher (13), Luke Skar (11), Andrew Merfeld (8), Gage Bertucci (5), Sam Kudron and Carbuilldo (4), Will McMeen (3), and Jackson Mullin (2).