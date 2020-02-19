(Audio) Minutemen Sending Eight To State Wrestling

The Lexington Wrestling team is sending eight wrestlers to the NSAA tournament that begins on Thursday in Omaha. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with head coach Karl Degenhardt. Classes B & C will begin first round action at 9:30am on Thursday. Classes A & D will go at 4pm.

List of Lexington State Wrestlers and their District placing

106 Daven Naylor | District Champion

113 Ivan Lazo | 3rd

120 Ean Bailey | 3rd

126 Dylan Hubbard | Runner-up

145 Brady Fago | District Champion

182 Efren Aguirre | Runner-up

195 Ismael Ayala | 4th

220 James Hernandez | 3rd