(Audio) Minutemen Sending Eight To State Wrestling

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 19, 2020
Lexington State Qualifers-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

The Lexington Wrestling team is sending eight wrestlers to the NSAA tournament that begins on Thursday in Omaha. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with head coach Karl Degenhardt.  Classes B & C will begin first round action at 9:30am on Thursday. Classes A & D will go at 4pm.

List of Lexington  State Wrestlers and their District placing

106 Daven Naylor | District Champion
113 Ivan Lazo | 3rd
120 Ean Bailey | 3rd
126 Dylan Hubbard | Runner-up
145 Brady Fago | District Champion
182 Efren Aguirre | Runner-up
195 Ismael Ayala | 4th
220 James Hernandez | 3rd

 

