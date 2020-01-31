(Audio) Minutemen Stopped By Northwest

Click here to listen to podcast

Jed Walford came off the bench and scored 37 points as Northwest beat Lexington 75-58 in the semifinals of the Central Conference tournament on Thursday night. Walford who transferred to Northwest and became eligible at the semester break scored 18 points in the second quarter as the Vikings outscored Lexington 27-13 to take a 45-32 halftime lead. The Minutemen got as close as 50-41 with three minutes left in the third but that’s as close as they would get as they dropped to 11-5 on the season. Lexington was led by Dau Mach who scored 18 while Dylan Richman scored 16. Lexington plays Aurora in the 3rd place game on Saturday at 2:30. That game be heard on KAMI Country, Northwest will play Adams Central in the championship game at 6pm