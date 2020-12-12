(AUDIO) – Minutemen’s Big Second Quarter Earn Second Win

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemen entered Friday night’s matchup looking to rebound from Tuesday night’s loss at Minden, and they did not disappoint the limited home crowd defeating Holdrege 60-49. Click here to listen to the broadcast.

The Dusters entered Lexington High School searching for their first win of the season, and held their own in the opening moments of the contest. Five different Dusters scored in the first, but Holdrege had no answer for Austin Fredrichsen, as he gathered in rebounds and started the game off hot with 6 points in the first.

The senior’s hot start continued into the second quarter, as he added 10 points in the quarter. Anthony Rodriguez and Noah Converse added three pointers, and a solid defensive outing to end the first half led to a 33-20 lead. Lexington held Holdrege to 9 team points in the second quarter while scoring 20 of their own.

Holdrege never got within closer than 9 points after halftime, but did continue to battle with high energy plays from Dashton Edgren and Jackson Hinrichs, who ended the contest with 16 and 19 points respectively. Hudson Reed collected 8 points, Adam Shearer contributed 3, and Kaden Broeker added 2 points. The Dusters fall to 0-3 and will return back to Holdrege facing Sandy Creek on Tuesday. That contest can be heard at KUVR in Holdrege.

Lexington improves to 2-2 before they travel to York. Big plays came from Fredrichsen as he added 19, and sophomore Kaden West adding 12. Other Minutemen contributors include Anthony Rodriguez, Noah Converse, and Jase Carpenter with 7 points each, and Isaac Schaarf with 6 points.