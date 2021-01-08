(Audio) Mustangs stampede past Hi-Line

SUMNER – The SEM girls and boys basketball teams swept Hi-Line on Thursday night. SEM girls prevailed over the Bulls, 49-29 while the Mustang boys shot past Hi-Line 82-66.

In the girls contest, SEM led from start to finish and thrived off over 20 turnovers by the Hi-Line Bulls. The Mustangs saw numerous different players get hot in a balanced offensive attack. Hi-Line made second half defensive adjustments to stay within reach, but struggled to control the basketball and continued the turnovers. Mikah O’Neill led SEM with 15 points and converted seven of ten free throws. Ellie Guthard chipped in 12 points while Faith Hernandez scored 10 after hitting two three pointers. Hi-Line was led by Gretchen Hodge’s 11 points behind three three pointers. Zoey Evans scored seven.

The boys game was essentially decided in the first quarter after SEM grabbed a 27 point lead. Off Hi-Line turnovers and a continuous uptempo game, the Mustangs were able to distance themselves early from the Bulls. Nearly every player that played scored for SEM as they were led by Kellen Eggleston’s 20 points. Noah Eggleston also scored 13 points while Ryan Arbuthnot finished with eleven points. Hi-Line saw freshman Ryker Evans go off for 26 points behind three treys and converted seven of 11 free throws. Cade Schmidt scored 12 in the losing effort.

Listen to the podcasted version of the games below.